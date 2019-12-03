UPDATE
Students at Bellevue Middle/High School are returning to class after a sweep of the building revealed no safety threats.
"After a thorough search with law enforcement, the building and surrounding area has been deemed safe to return," Superintendent Tom Meyer wrote on Twitter.
UPDATE
Superintendent Tom Meyer said Bellevue Middle/High School is being searched to determine if there is any danger to students.
He expects the search to be complete and students to return to class within the next two hours.
Meyer said the threat was discovered by a student who then reported it to staff. He could not comment on the nature of the threat, other than specifying it was found in a school bathroom.
All students were evacuated at about 10:55 a.m.
ORIGINAL STORY
BELLEVUE, Iowa -- Officials are evacuating Bellevue's middle/high school after a threat was found written in a bathroom.
"At this time we are evacuating the students and staff to make sure that everything is safe," Superintendent Tom Meyer wrote on Twitter. "(Middle school) students are being evacuated to the Community Center and (high school) students are at Horizon Hall."
Meyer also said on social media that "we take all threats seriously, and the safety of our students and staff is our top priority."
