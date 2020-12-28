Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for Tuesday, Dec. 29, and Wednesday, Dec. 30, for the entire tri-state area.
The watch area covers Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service says that a winter storm will spread across the region Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall will be heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are possible, with locally higher amounts up to 8 inches.