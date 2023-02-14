PEOSTA, Iowa — A special election will be held today in Peosta to fill a City Council vacancy.

Eric Ostermann, Brian Schatz and Wesley Wedewer are running to fill the remaining term of Doug Hughes, who resigned his seat last year.

