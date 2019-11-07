The following are unofficial results from Tuesday’s election for select races in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties that were not included in Wednesday’s print edition.
Clayton County
Clayton
Mayor — Max Basemann, 17; David Hart (write-in), 14
City Council (5 seats) — Cathy Staake; 30; Chris Youngblut, 25; Kimberly Kuehl, 18; Anita Grunder, 16; Jon Russett, 16; Max Basemann (write-in), 16
Edgewood
Mayor (uncontested) — James Stone
City Council (2 seats, uncontested) — Bruce Hemann and Brad Perrinjaquet
Elkader
City Council (Four-year term, 2 seats, no declared candidates): Randy Henning, 84; Peggy Lane, 67; Caleb Shea, 30; Clark Chancellor, 25; Girard Leahy, 20
Elkport
Mayor (no declared candidates) — Roger Bolsinger, 2
City Council (3 seats, no declared candidates) — Dianne Bolsinger, 2; Dianna Hansel, 2; Rodney Ingles, 1; Susan Steves, 1
Garber
Mayor (uncontested) — Nioka Schroeder
City Council (5 seats, uncontested) — Leroy Dugan, Hermie Schroeder, R. Lyle Schroeder, Alicia VanLennep and Ed VanLennep
Garnavillo
City Council (2 seats, no declared candidates) — Val Cromer, 51; Daryl Petsche, 31; Lanny Kuehl, 25
Marquette
Mayor — Stephen Weipert, 72
North Buena Vista
Mayor (no declared candidates) — Lacey Ludovissy, 28
City Council (5 seats, no declared candidates) — Pam Breitbach, 36; James Gordon, 30; Diane Ludovissy, 29; Robert Ludovissy, 27; Ken Ludovissy, 14; James Ludovissy, 11; Brad Walker, 10
Osterdock
Mayor (no declared candidates) — Clifford Junkins, 4; Brad Miller, 4
City Council (5 seats, no declared candidates) — Dennis Sargent, 11; Robert Petsche, 10; Phoebe Johnson, 10; Brad Miller, 7; Clifford Junkins, 6
Delaware County
Colesburg
Mayor (uncontested) — Rex Meyer
City Council (3 seats, uncontested) — Nick Brown, James Diers and Roger Waterman
Earlville
Mayor (no declared candidates) — Dan Wheeler, 38
Greeley
Mayor (uncontested) — David Kruse
City Council (2 seats, uncontested) — Robert Beohm and Terry Brady
Dubuque County
Balltown
Mayor (uncontested) — Sherri Sigwarth
City Council (5 seats) — Peter Dupont, 21; Shelli Schmitt, 20; Andy Wilwert (write-in), 15; Herbert Sigwarth (write-in), 11; Hillary Koetz (write-in), 9
Bernard
Mayor (uncontested) — Rick McDonnell
City Council (uncontested) — Janine Capesius and Linda Roling
Centralia
Mayor (uncontested) — Megan Schmitt
City Council (5 seats, uncontested) — Chris Clasen, Judith Murphy, Verdus Petsche, MaryAnn Reimer and Steve Thul
Durango
Mayor (uncontested) — Brian Hoffman
City Council (2 seats, uncontested) — Karen Wold and Richard Wold
Graf
Mayor (uncontested) — Alicia Soppe
City Council (3 seats, uncontested) — Thomas Hefel, Bob Schilling and Jeffrey Schilling
Holy Cross
City Council (3 seats, no declared candidates) — Daniel Wilwert, 15; Ed Errthum, 14; James Behnke, 8; Ben Ludovissy, 8
Luxemburg
Mayor (uncontested) — Roger Oberbroeckling
City Council (uncontested) — David Rueber and Mike Ungs
New Vienna
Mayor (no declared candidates) — Roger Langel, 16
City Council (3 seats, uncontested) — Kathy Engelken, TJ Kloser and James Naber
Question: Should local option sales tax proceeds be used for any lawful purpose by the city?
Yes — 73
No — 17
Rickardsville
Mayor (uncontested) — Daniel Doelz
City Council (3 seats, uncontested) — David Ernzen, Chris Errthum and Nicole Schmitt
Sherill
Mayor (uncontested) — Dave Beringer
City Council (2 seats, uncontested) — Patricia Hefel and Roseann Sabers
Jackson County
La Motte
City council (2 seats, uncontested) — Nicole Manders and Steve Nemmers
School Boards
Andrew (3 seats, uncontested) — Shauna Barton, Jillian Rockwell and Courtney Veach
Central (uncontested) — NiCole Dennler, Suzy Hilgerson and Michael Whittle
Easton Valley
District 1 (uncontested): Matthew Franzen
District 2 (uncontested): Linda Skoff
District 3: Jennifer Weber, 270; Shey Bauer, 143
Edgewood-Colesburg (2 seats, uncontested) — Jeff Hoeger and Tammy Kirby
Maquoketa Valley (uncontested): District 1: Donna Kunde; District 5: John Zietlow
West Delaware (uncontested): At-large: Bruce Mitchell; District 1: Sam Milroy; District 2: Carl Johnson