Election Day
Roger Oberbroeckling, mayor of Luxemburg, Iowa, votes Tuesday at Luxemburg City Hall.

 EILEEN MESLAR

The following are unofficial results from Tuesday’s election for select races in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties that were not included in Wednesday’s print edition.

Clayton County

Clayton

Mayor — Max Basemann, 17; David Hart (write-in), 14

City Council (5 seats) — Cathy Staake; 30; Chris Youngblut, 25; Kimberly Kuehl, 18; Anita Grunder, 16; Jon Russett, 16; Max Basemann (write-in), 16

Edgewood

Mayor (uncontested) — James Stone

City Council (2 seats, uncontested) — Bruce Hemann and Brad Perrinjaquet

Elkader

City Council (Four-year term, 2 seats, no declared candidates): Randy Henning, 84; Peggy Lane, 67; Caleb Shea, 30; Clark Chancellor, 25; Girard Leahy, 20

Elkport

Mayor (no declared candidates) — Roger Bolsinger, 2

City Council (3 seats, no declared candidates) — Dianne Bolsinger, 2; Dianna Hansel, 2; Rodney Ingles, 1; Susan Steves, 1

Garber

Mayor (uncontested) — Nioka Schroeder

City Council (5 seats, uncontested) — Leroy Dugan, Hermie Schroeder, R. Lyle Schroeder, Alicia VanLennep and Ed VanLennep

Garnavillo

City Council (2 seats, no declared candidates) — Val Cromer, 51; Daryl Petsche, 31; Lanny Kuehl, 25

Marquette

Mayor — Stephen Weipert, 72

North Buena Vista

Mayor (no declared candidates) — Lacey Ludovissy, 28

City Council (5 seats, no declared candidates) — Pam Breitbach, 36; James Gordon, 30; Diane Ludovissy, 29; Robert Ludovissy, 27; Ken Ludovissy, 14; James Ludovissy, 11; Brad Walker, 10

Osterdock

Mayor (no declared candidates) — Clifford Junkins, 4; Brad Miller, 4

City Council (5 seats, no declared candidates) — Dennis Sargent, 11; Robert Petsche, 10; Phoebe Johnson, 10; Brad Miller, 7; Clifford Junkins, 6

Delaware County

Colesburg

Mayor (uncontested) — Rex Meyer

City Council (3 seats, uncontested) — Nick Brown, James Diers and Roger Waterman

Earlville

Mayor (no declared candidates) — Dan Wheeler, 38

Greeley

Mayor (uncontested) — David Kruse

City Council (2 seats, uncontested) — Robert Beohm and Terry Brady

Dubuque County

Balltown

Mayor (uncontested) — Sherri Sigwarth

City Council (5 seats) — Peter Dupont, 21; Shelli Schmitt, 20; Andy Wilwert (write-in), 15; Herbert Sigwarth (write-in), 11; Hillary Koetz (write-in), 9

Bernard

Mayor (uncontested) — Rick McDonnell

City Council (uncontested) — Janine Capesius and Linda Roling

Centralia

Mayor (uncontested) — Megan Schmitt

City Council (5 seats, uncontested) — Chris Clasen, Judith Murphy, Verdus Petsche, MaryAnn Reimer and Steve Thul

Durango

Mayor (uncontested) — Brian Hoffman

City Council (2 seats, uncontested) — Karen Wold and Richard Wold

Graf

Mayor (uncontested) — Alicia Soppe

City Council (3 seats, uncontested) — Thomas Hefel, Bob Schilling and Jeffrey Schilling

Holy Cross

City Council (3 seats, no declared candidates) — Daniel Wilwert, 15; Ed Errthum, 14; James Behnke, 8; Ben Ludovissy, 8

Luxemburg

Mayor (uncontested) — Roger Oberbroeckling

City Council (uncontested) — David Rueber and Mike Ungs

New Vienna

Mayor (no declared candidates) — Roger Langel, 16

City Council (3 seats, uncontested) — Kathy Engelken, TJ Kloser and James Naber

Question: Should local option sales tax proceeds be used for any lawful purpose by the city?

Yes — 73

No — 17

Rickardsville

Mayor (uncontested) — Daniel Doelz

City Council (3 seats, uncontested) — David Ernzen, Chris Errthum and Nicole Schmitt

Sherill

Mayor (uncontested) — Dave Beringer

City Council (2 seats, uncontested) — Patricia Hefel and Roseann Sabers

Jackson County

La Motte

City council (2 seats, uncontested) — Nicole Manders and Steve Nemmers

School Boards

Andrew (3 seats, uncontested) — Shauna Barton, Jillian Rockwell and Courtney Veach

Central (uncontested) — NiCole Dennler, Suzy Hilgerson and Michael Whittle

Easton Valley

District 1 (uncontested): Matthew Franzen

District 2 (uncontested): Linda Skoff

District 3: Jennifer Weber, 270; Shey Bauer, 143

Edgewood-Colesburg (2 seats, uncontested) — Jeff Hoeger and Tammy Kirby

Maquoketa Valley (uncontested): District 1: Donna Kunde; District 5: John Zietlow

West Delaware (uncontested): At-large: Bruce Mitchell; District 1: Sam Milroy; District 2: Carl Johnson

