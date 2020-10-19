Dubuque health officials seek to locate a dog "involved in a biting incident" on Saturday.

The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of Central Avenue, according to a press release. It does not provide any information on who was bitten.

The dog was described as a short, tan, terrier mix. It was wearing a plaid coat and was being walked on a retractable leash by a girl, the release states. 

Dubuque Health Department needs to locate the dog to verify its health status and vaccination history.

Anyone with information should call the department at 563-589-4185 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday or Dubuque Law Enforcement Center at 563-589-4415 after those hours or on the weekend.

