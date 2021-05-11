BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Authorities seek the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-run driver in Grant County.
The crash occurred at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Old C Road in the Boscobel area. A press release Monday from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department states that a “newer model” Dodge Ram was westbound when it crossed both lanes of traffic on a curve, then overcorrected, drove across both lanes again and entered a ditch on the north side of the road. The truck hit a mailbox and fire number sign at 5032 Old C Road, then fled the scene.
Anyone with information on the wreck should call the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157.