Authorities seek the public’s help as they investigate recent reports of mail theft in Dubuque County.
Reports of mail taken from mailboxes have been received during the past two days, according to the county sheriff’s department.
The thefts were reported in the northern portion of the county, in the vicinity of Boy Scout, Holy Cross and Cedar Ridge roads, along U.S. 52 North and along surrounding county roads in the area.
Authorities said a suspect vehicle and two people have been identified in relation to the thefts.
“Unfortunately, without people actually knowing that their mail is missing until it doesn’t reach its destination, we are concerned there are more victims than what we have accounted for,” states the sheriff's department announcement.
Residents are asked to contact recent intended recipients of mail to ensure that it arrived.
Residents who suspect they are victims of mail theft should contact investigator Bill Grant by calling 563-587-3854.