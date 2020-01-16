The threat of widespread snow and the potential for freezing rain prompted forecasters to issue a winter storm watch for Friday through Saturday for seven counties in the tri-state area.
The watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Grant and Crawford counties in Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters predict 2 to 4 inches of snow are possible, along with ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch.
Northwest winds by Saturday morning could cause blowing and drifting snow as well as wind chill values as low as 15 degrees below zero.