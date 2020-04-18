A former Dubuque high school star and Iowa Hawkeye will finish his college basketball career on the West Coast.
Riley Till announced on social media that he will play next season at Division I Cal Poly, based in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
The school confirmed the move.
“Riley is an athletic, versatile post that brings leadership, toughness and a winning mentality coming from the University of Iowa," said head coach John Smith in a statement.
Till was a two-year starter at Dubuque Wahlert High School before walking on at Iowa. He was on the Hawkeyes for three years as a walk-on (with one of the years a redshirt season) before being placed on scholarship last season.
Till, whose primary role his first couple of seasons was to lead the scout team, will graduate this spring with one remaining year of eligibility.
As a graduate transfer, he will be immediately eligible to play for Cal Poly, which plays in the Big West Conference. The team finished 7-23 this year.