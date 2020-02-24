Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch beginning tonight through Wednesday for five area counties in advance of what could be the heaviest snowfall of the season.
The watch covers Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and it is effective from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service said the approaching system “has the potential to be one of the strongest winter storms of the season so far” with snowfall amounts of 6 inches or more over much of the area. Precipitation will begin as rain during the day today before changing to snow in the evening. Snow could be moderate to heavy at times, especially Tuesday.