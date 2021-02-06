The National Weather Service announced it will issue a wind chill warning tonight for an area that includes Dubuque County.
The warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. today to noon Sunday, Feb. 7, and cover an area that includes Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
The weather service predicts wind chills as low as 35 below zero during this time frame.
"The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes," the NWS states.