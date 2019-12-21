A busy stretch of Asbury Road in Dubuque is closed due to a water main break.
The roadway is closed between Hillcrest Road and Clarke Drive until 5 p.m. today, according to a release from the City of Dubuque. Both lanes of traffic are closed.
Westbound vehicles will be detoured to Saint Ambrose Street, then to Clarke Drive, North Grandview Avenue, Kaufmann Avenue and finally Chaney Road. Eastbound motorists will be diverted to Hillcrest Road, then to Chaney Road, to Pennsylvania Avenue and then to University Avenue.