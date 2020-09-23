FARLEY, Iowa – The Farley Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in identifying a man who authorities said burglarized Brick Haus Bar & Grill.

The burglary occurred between 10 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday at the establishment at 302 First St. N in Farley, according to a release by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff's department today released multiple photos of the culprit. 

Anyone with information on the man should call Farley police at 563-744-3273.

Meanwhile, Brick Haus announced that it has reopened following the burglary. 

