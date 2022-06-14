The City of Dubuque on Monday announced several facilities at which residents will be able to escape the soaring temperatures this week.

The National Weather Service is issuing a heat advisory from 10 a.m. today to 8 p.m. Wednesday for all 10 counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area.

The service predicts temperatures topping out at 97 degrees today and 93 degrees Wednesday, followed by highs in the mid- to upper 80s for the rest of the work week.

The public cooling sites in Dubuque are:

  • Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. — Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday.
  • Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. — Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Thursday.
  • Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. — Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week.

Being in cooler locations is one of the steps that residents can take to avoid heat-related illness. In a press release, the city also recommends:

  • Increasing your fluid intake, “regardless of your activity level.”
  • If you’re sweating heavily, be sure to replace salt and minerals by eating foods such as bananas and salty crackers or drinking “rehydrating beverages” containing salt such as sports drinks.
  • Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fighting clothing and hats that shade your face. Also wear sunscreen
  • Residents also should check on outdoor pets, making sure they have adequate water and shade.

For more information, call 211 or visit www.cityofdubuque.org/health.

