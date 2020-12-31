MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Authorities seek the public’s help in identifying a woman connected to a theft from a Mineral Point church.
The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department took to social media Wednesday and shared three photos of a woman in glasses wearing a red sweatshirt with the University of Wisconsin “W” on it and a lighter-colored neck covering.
The department reported that it sought to identify her “in reference to stealing from a church” in Mineral Point on Saturday. However, no information was released regarding what was stolen or which church.
Anyone with information should call Mineral Point police at 608-987-2361 or send a message to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/iowacountysheriff/.