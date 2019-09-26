A public forum next week will give Dubuque residents a chance to see City Council candidates who will be on the ballot for the Oct. 8 primary election.
The Dubuque League of Women Voters will hold the forum at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, in the council chamber in the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St.
Invited are the candidates running for the council’s Ward 3 and 4 seats.
In Ward 3, Phil Atkinson, Angie Ma and Danny Sprank are running to serve the remaining two years of Kate Larson’s term. Larson resigned from the council last month because she is moving out of the city.
In Ward 4, Brad Cavanagh, Nino Erba and Jay Schiesl are running for the position. Jake Rios did not run for re-election.
The top two vote-getters in each race in the primary will advance to the general election on Nov. 5.
Attendees at the forum will be able to write out questions that could be posed to the candidates. Questions also can be submitted in advance by mailing them to LWV, P.O. Box 123, Dubuque, 52004.
The forum also will be broadcast live on City Channel 8 and streamed on the City of Dubuque website, according to a press release.