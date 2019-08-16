A busy Dubuque intersection will continue to be governed by flashing traffic signals for as long as another month.
The City of Dubuque recently announced that the traffic signals at the intersection of John F. Kennedy and Hillcrest roads will continue to flash red for another three or four weeks. A flash-red signal means motorists should treat the intersection as a four-way stop.
The city had to order new equipment and acquire an additional property easement to complete an unplanned repair, according to a press release.