MONTICELLO, Iowa -- A country music legend will be a headliner at this summer's Great Jones County Fair.
He will be accompanied by a country star in his own right.
Alan Jackson will take the stage on Friday, July 24, in Monticello, along with special guest Dustin Lynch.
Jackson has notched 26 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and has a total of 51 songs that have cracked the top 10. The list includes classics such as "Gone Country," "Remember When," "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)," "Chasin That Neon Rainbow," "Don't Rock the Jukebox" and "Chattahoochee."
Lynch has seven No. 1 hits, including "Hell of a Night," "Ridin' Roads" and "Small Town Boy." He performed to a crowd of about 1,800 in July in Dubuque.
Tickets for the Monticello concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, at greatjonescountyfair.com.
The fair previously announced that star country duo Dan & Shay would headline on Thursday, July 23, and star country group Zac Brown Band would take the stage on Saturday, July 25.