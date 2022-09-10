Test results expected today regarding water advisory in Dubuque
A large portion of Dubuque remains under a precautionary boil water advisory, and city officials report that related water test results are expected to be received early today.
A tank inspection test performed Thursday at the city’s Park Hill Water Tower on Gay Street “indicated possible bacterial contamination of the water in that tank,” according to a press release. The tank has not been in use since that time.
The city issued the precautionary advisory to about 15,600 addresses. It is recommended that affected residents boil water before drinking it or using it for cooking, or use an alternative water source until the advisory is lifted. Boiled or bottled water also should be used for making ice and brushing teeth.
Nonboiled water can be used for bathing and any other nondrinking purposes, the release states.
“Following the initial test, additional water quality samples were taken from the water distribution system in the advisory area to determine the absence or presence of coliform bacteria,” the release states.
The city will announce the results of those tests when they are received today. Updates will be shared at TelegraphHerald.com and on the Telegraph Herald’s Twitter and Facebook pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.