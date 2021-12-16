MAQUOKETA, Iowa – A Maquoketa school will be closed today due to downed power lines in the area.

Cardinal Elementary School will be closed, according to an announcement from the Maquoketa Community School District.

Maquoketa experienced peak winds of 58 mph during the overnight storms, according to the National Weather Service.

The district reports that all other school buildings will be open.

Call the district’s office at 563-652-4984 for more information.

