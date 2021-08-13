Sorry, an error occurred.
CASCADE, Iowa — A pop-up food pantry distribution event will be held this weekend in Cascade.
It is set for 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, in the basement of St. Thomas Aquinas Pastorate, 408 Third Ave. NW.
All are welcome. Call 563-852-3524 for more information.
