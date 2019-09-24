The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department is warning local residents to be wary of emails that appear to be coming from local priests.
The department took to social media Monday morning to say that increasingly “scammers are using email addresses of local priests to request the victim purchase gift cards.”
The people purchasing the cards are asked to photograph them and send the pics to the scammers posing as the local priests.
“When purported friends and family ask you to send money or gift cards to random locations, try calling them personally to verify,” the release states, adding, “Scammers are manipulators who prey on the sympathetic nature of good people.”