UPDATE
Authorities report that the man was safely located in Iowa County, Wis.
ORIGINAL
MINERAL POINT, Wis. -- Authorities seek the public's help in locating an elderly man last seen in Mineral Point.
Albert Ellingboe, 89, of Madison, is white and 6 feet tall, with blue eyes and short, white hair, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
He wears glasses. He was last seen at 12:45 p.m. today in Mineral Point, and at that time, he was wearing a blue shirt, suspenders and blue jeans. He is driving a gold Dodge Caravan, with Wisconsin license plate 392-DGW.
A press release states that he possibly was headed to a farm in the Mineral Point area.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Madison police at 608-255-2345.