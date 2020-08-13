Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday issued a disaster proclamation that includes Jackson and Jones counties due to damage caused by Monday’s storms.
The measure “now allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather in Jackson, Jones and Grundy counties,” a press release states.
Previous disaster proclamations from the governor in the wake of the storm covered 20 other counties, but the list does not include Clayton, Delaware or Dubuque counties.
“The proclamation also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program,” the release states.
The grant program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes of up to 200% of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $43,440 for a family of three, according to the release. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. Applicants must submit claims within 45 days of the proclamation.
More information is available at https://bit.ly/2O4ntSE.
The Disaster Case Management Program aims to “address serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition,” the release states. “Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource.”
There are no eligibility requirements for the program, which closes 180 days after the proclamation. For more information, iowacommunityaction.org.