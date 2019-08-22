Tri-states' favorite sports movie: Tale of the Tape look at final 8 contenders
Buy Now

Top seeds knocked out their challengers in the second round of voting for the Telegraph Herald’s Tri-States’ Favorite Sports Movie contest. Online voting for the third round to determine our final four films begins today at TelegraphHerald.com/sportsmovies and continues on Friday, Aug. 23.

 Telegraph Herald

Top seeds knocked out their challengers in the second round of voting for the Telegraph Herald’s Tri-States’ Favorite Sports Movie contest.

“The Sandlot,” “Hoosiers,” “A League of Their Own” and “Rocky” came out swinging, besting their competition during the voting period Monday and Tuesday.

Only two lower-seeded upstarts sent their opponents tumbling to the canvas. Third-seeded “Rudy” and “Bull Durham” knocked out No. 2 seeds “Friday Night Lights” and “Moneyball,” respectively.

Online voting for the third round to determine our final four films begins today at TelegraphHerald.com/sportsmovies and continues on Friday, Aug. 23. The contest’s final four films will be revealed in the Sunday, Aug. 25, edition.

A reminder: In order to give other sports movies a chance, this contest did not include beloved local flick “Field of Dreams.”

As the final eight contenders size each other up, here’s a “tale of the tape” look at the movies still vying for the title.

---------------------------

“THE SANDLOT” (No. 1 seed)

Release date: April 7, 1993

Director: David Mickey Evans

Top honors: Young Artist Award winner for Outstanding Youth Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Budget: $7 million

U.S. box office: $32 million

VS.

“RUDY” (3)

Release date: Oct. 22, 1993

Director: David Anspaugh

Top honors: Selected 54th-most inspiring film of all time by American Film Institute

Budget: $12 million

U.S. box office: $22 million

----------------------------

“HOOSIERS” (1)

Release date: Nov. 14, 1986

Director: David Anspaugh

Top honors: Oscar nominations for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Dennis Hopper) and Original Score (Jerry Goldsmith)

Budget: $6 million

U.S. box office: $28.6 million

VS.

“BULL DURHAM” (3)

Release date: June 15, 1988

Director: Ron Shelton

Top honors: Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay (Ron Shelton)

Budget: $7 million

U.S. box office: $50 million

--------------------------

“A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN” (1)

Release date: July 1, 1992

Director: Penny Marshall

Top honors: Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical (Geena Davis) and Best Original Song, Motion Picture (“This Used to Be My Playground” by Madonna)

Budget: $40 million

U.S. box office: $107 million

VS.

“CADDYSHACK” (2)

Release date: July 25, 1980

Director: Harold Ramis

Top honors: No. 2 on Bravo’s list of 100 Funniest Movies

Budget: $6 million

U.S. box office: $39 million

-------------------------

“ROCKY” (1)

Release date: Dec. 3, 1976

Director: John G. Avildsen

Top honors: Oscar wins for Best Picture, Best Director (Avildsen) and Best Film Editing (Richard Halsey and Scott Conrad)

Budget: $960,000

U.S. box office: $117 million

VS.

“REMEMBER THE TITANS” (2)

Release date: Sept. 29, 2000

Director: Boaz Yakin

Top honors: NAACP Image Awards wins for Outstanding Motion Picture and Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture (Denzel Washington)

Budget: $30 million

U.S. box office: $136 million

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags