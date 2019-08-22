Top seeds knocked out their challengers in the second round of voting for the Telegraph Herald’s Tri-States’ Favorite Sports Movie contest.
“The Sandlot,” “Hoosiers,” “A League of Their Own” and “Rocky” came out swinging, besting their competition during the voting period Monday and Tuesday.
Only two lower-seeded upstarts sent their opponents tumbling to the canvas. Third-seeded “Rudy” and “Bull Durham” knocked out No. 2 seeds “Friday Night Lights” and “Moneyball,” respectively.
Online voting for the third round to determine our final four films begins today at TelegraphHerald.com/sportsmovies and continues on Friday, Aug. 23. The contest’s final four films will be revealed in the Sunday, Aug. 25, edition.
A reminder: In order to give other sports movies a chance, this contest did not include beloved local flick “Field of Dreams.”
As the final eight contenders size each other up, here’s a “tale of the tape” look at the movies still vying for the title.
---------------------------
“THE SANDLOT” (No. 1 seed)
Release date: April 7, 1993
Director: David Mickey Evans
Top honors: Young Artist Award winner for Outstanding Youth Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Budget: $7 million
U.S. box office: $32 million
VS.
“RUDY” (3)
Release date: Oct. 22, 1993
Director: David Anspaugh
Top honors: Selected 54th-most inspiring film of all time by American Film Institute
Budget: $12 million
U.S. box office: $22 million
----------------------------
“HOOSIERS” (1)
Release date: Nov. 14, 1986
Director: David Anspaugh
Top honors: Oscar nominations for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Dennis Hopper) and Original Score (Jerry Goldsmith)
Budget: $6 million
U.S. box office: $28.6 million
VS.
“BULL DURHAM” (3)
Release date: June 15, 1988
Director: Ron Shelton
Top honors: Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay (Ron Shelton)
Budget: $7 million
U.S. box office: $50 million
--------------------------
“A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN” (1)
Release date: July 1, 1992
Director: Penny Marshall
Top honors: Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical (Geena Davis) and Best Original Song, Motion Picture (“This Used to Be My Playground” by Madonna)
Budget: $40 million
U.S. box office: $107 million
VS.
“CADDYSHACK” (2)
Release date: July 25, 1980
Director: Harold Ramis
Top honors: No. 2 on Bravo’s list of 100 Funniest Movies
Budget: $6 million
U.S. box office: $39 million
-------------------------
“ROCKY” (1)
Release date: Dec. 3, 1976
Director: John G. Avildsen
Top honors: Oscar wins for Best Picture, Best Director (Avildsen) and Best Film Editing (Richard Halsey and Scott Conrad)
Budget: $960,000
U.S. box office: $117 million
VS.
“REMEMBER THE TITANS” (2)
Release date: Sept. 29, 2000
Director: Boaz Yakin
Top honors: NAACP Image Awards wins for Outstanding Motion Picture and Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture (Denzel Washington)
Budget: $30 million
U.S. box office: $136 million