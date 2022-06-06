A two-year, $9.2 million project to rehabilitate and reconstruct a significant portion of the Northwest Arterial kicks off today.
Crews will start by closing the western half of the Pennsylvania Avenue intersection for about two weeks, according to a press release. Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane. While southbound traffic on the arterial can continue straight through the intersection, no right turns onto westbound Pennsylvania will be allowed, and the left-turn lane will be closed.
The release states that eastbound traffic on Pennsylvania west of the arterial intersection will be detoured to Heacock Road to Asbury Road to John F. Kennedy Road. Westbound traffic on Pennsylvania east of the arterial will be detoured north on the arterial to Asbury Road to Radford Road.
Northbound traffic on the arterial will not be allowed to turn left onto Pennsylvania while the closure is in place. Drivers will need to take Chavenelle or Asbury roads to travel west.
Westbound traffic on Pennsylvania east of the intersection also will not be allowed to turn left onto the arterial. Traffic will be detoured north on the arterial to Asbury Road to Radford Road to Chavenelle Road.
Upon completing work on the western half of the intersection, crews will move to the eastern half. That work is expected to take another two weeks, and adjusted detours will be put into place. Details about those will be released closer to that work starting.
The project also includes the rehabilitation of the arterial’s southbound lanes, with the addition of 4-foot-wide shoulders, and the reconstruction of the northbound lanes from U.S. 20 to John F. Kennedy Road. The arterial’s eastbound, left-turn lane at the JFK intersection also will be extended.
