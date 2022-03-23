PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — In-person absentee voting for the Wisconsin spring election has begun in Platteville.

Voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at City Hall, according to an online announcement.

In-person absentee voting will be available through April 1. For more information, go to platteville.org/administration/page/elections.

The general election is scheduled for April 5.

Tags

Recommended for you