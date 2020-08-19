PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Prairie du Chien police seek the public’s help in locating a man accused of “multiple cases of soliciting prostitution.”
Bruce W. Menadue, 41, is wanted “in connection with multiple cases of soliciting prostitution,” according to a Facebook message posted Tuesday as the department sought public help in locating the man.
Menadue is described as 6 foot, 1 inch tall and weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
The post states that Menadue has multiple Facebook accounts and is known to use the alias Scott Kirkpatrick.
People contacted by Menadue or with knowledge of his whereabouts are asked to contact Prairie du Chien police at 608-326-2421.
An arrest warrant also has been issued for Menadue in Dubuque County, where he is charged with prostitution, third-degree harassment and fourth-degree theft. Court documents state that the prostitution charge stemmed from Menadue in January leaving a note for a woman in a laundromat allegedly offering to pay $700 for sex.