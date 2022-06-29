EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A boil order for most of East Dubuque has been lifted, the city announced this morning.

The order for all of the city other than Frentress Lake had been in place since Friday and was issued in response to ongoing water main work in the city. 

The city could not lift the order until public works officials completed two consecutive negative tests for bacteria in the water supply. 

