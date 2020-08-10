Students in the Dubuque Community School District will go back to school on Aug. 24, more than a week later than previously planned.
School board members voted 6-0 tonight to approve the change, pushing the first day of school back from Aug. 14. Board Member Lisa Wittman was absent from the meeting.
District leaders said the later start date is needed to adequately plan for how they and local health officials will respond to positive COVID-19 cases when students return to school.
"(The calendar decision) was focused on making sure we have the safest environment possible for our students and our staff," said Superintendent Stan Rheingans.
Board members voted in June to move up the first day of school in an effort to make up instructional time that students lost during the pandemic.
However, state officials released reopening guidance in late July that district leaders said placed responsibility for contact tracing and notifying families about positive COVID-19 cases largely in the hands of local decisionmakers.