Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
UPDATE
The tornado warning has been allowed to expire.
ORIGINAL
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for a portion of Dubuque County until 6:15 p.m. today.
The alert was issued just before 5:40 p.m. and covers an area that includes Farley, Epworth and Peosta.