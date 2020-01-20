A popular History Channel reality TV show tonight will air an episode filmed in part at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.
“American Pickers” will be broadcast at 8 p.m. on the History Channel. The show, which debuted in 2010, follows a pair of antique collectors who routinely wade into cluttered garages in search of antique pieces of treasure.
The cast and crew of the show spent about five hours at the movie site in September.
They filmed scenes involving the field’s famous Ghost Players, who recreate the ethereal baseball team central to the 1989 Kevin Costner film.
The crew also visited Textile Brewing Co., a Dyersville-based microbrewery.