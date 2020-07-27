DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Olde Castle Road will be closed at the intersection of Iowa 136 beginning today.
The road will be closed for three to four weeks due to utility work, according to a social media post by the City of Dyersville.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
