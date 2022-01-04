LANCASTER, Wis. -- Phone lines, including 911 service, remained down at the Grant County Sheriff's Department as of about 12:30 p.m. 

Anyone needing to contact the sheriff's department should call one of the following and messages will be relayed to Grant County:

  • Crawford County Sheriff's Department: 608-326-8414
  • Richland County Sheriff's Department: 608-647-2106
  • Iowa County Sheriff's Department: 608-935-3314.
  • Grant County Emergency Management: 608-723-7171

The lines have been down since at least 9:40 a.m. No additional information was available immediately. 

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.