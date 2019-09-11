Hy-Vee recalls 7 varieties of packaged Asian entrees

Hy-Vee is recalling seven varieties of its packaged Hy-Vee Mealtime Asian Entrees.
The company said in a press release that the liquid egg used to make the fried rice contains milk, which was not declared on the label of the entrees.
The recall includes general’s chicken, sesame chicken, sweet orange chicken, Mongolian-style beef, cashew chicken, beef with broccoli and fried rice in 16-ounce or 20-ounce plastic containers and best-if-used-by dates of Sept. 14, 2019, or Sept. 15, 2019. The expiration date can be found on the label on the top of the plastic lid.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions linked to the products, according to the release.
The entrees were distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across the company’s eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The UPC codes for the recalled items include 0075450238510, 0075450238520, 0075450238530, 0075450238540, 0075450238550, 0075450238560 and 0075450238580.
Customers who purchased any of these products should dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.