Sometimes, a child’s old-fashioned imagination can blur the line between reality and pretend.
Sitting on the living room floor, my 3 1⁄2-year-old granddaughter, Alice, and I are suddenly walking along a path on a Mississippi River dike. We playfully splash through a puddle.
“A little mud won’t kill our shoes,” I exclaim.
Alice breaks free from my hand and runs toward a goose.
“If you run, you’ll scare it away,” I shouted, picking up my pace.
Alice stops 10 feet away from the waterfowl. She is talking to it when I approach, which does make it take off.
“She said her name was Greta,” Alice says. “She told me it’s very fun to fly around.”
I smile and we continue our walk. A rabbit scampers out ahead and stops.
It turns toward us.
“What’s your name, bunny?” Alice asks. “Ohhhh, hi, Betty. Well, what do you like to do?”
It wiggles its cute little nose and sprints into the brush.
“Well, what did she say?” I ask.
“That I always should be bouncy-ouncy.”
“That’s good advice, let’s bounce for a while.”
And off we go. We bounce below a variety of birds and squirrels in the trees as caterpillars and snails crawl near our stomping feet. Then, a frog jumps out of the water.
“Look, Grandpa, a green froggy!”
“Wow! He really jumped a long way. Does he have a name?”
“I’ll ask him. What’s your name froggy? OK. He says his name is Fred.”
“That’s a perfect name for him,” I respond, as Alice continues the imaginary conversation in words I can’t make out.
“Fred says I should always play forever.”
I laugh. Some pretty good advice, actually, I think. I love to still play in my mid-60s.
Muskrat huts dot one side of the dike on the sunny, spring day we have invented. I point them out to Alice when one ambles out of the water, slightly hidden by the brush.
“Shhh. Look, Alice. You hardly ever get to see a muskrat this close.”
“Hi Mr. Muskrat!” Alice shouts.
“Shhh. You’ll make it run away.”
I look and it is still there.
“What’s your name Mr. Muskrat?”
It was no use. Alice needs to connect. To my surprise, it stays put.
“Mikey. His name is Mikey. He says I should build a really strong home.”
The muskrat slips back into the water, and I shake my head.
“What?” I ask. He said, ‘build a really strong home?’”
“Yeah, with the Lincoln Logs.”
“Ohhh. Yeah, we’ll have to do that when we get home.”
Like I said, quite an imagination.
“Should we go home now?” I ask.
Before she can answer, a bald eagle swoops past our heads and perches low in a nearby tree. This is getting scary.
“That’s Billy the bald eagle,” Alice says. “I’ve seen him before.”
“Here? Who else has brought you down here?”
“Do you know what he told me, Grandpa? That I should always be proud of myself.”
“That’s wonderful,” I reply, thinking an adult dressed in an eagle suit named Billy must have visited her preschool class at some point. “That’s very good advice.”
“I’m ready to go home now, Grandpa.”
We retrace our steps but don’t see any of our newfound friends. Just ahead of the parking lot, however, a turtle saunters across the path and is nearly in the brush. Alice runs to it.
“Tina, her name’s Tina. She told me to just always slow down,” she says as I approach.
Man, I wasn’t going to teach her that concept for a few years. They’re really getting advanced in preschool these days.
Alice trots toward the car when I again shake my head and say out loud, “Tina, the turtle. Tina the turtle.”
“Yes?”
Turning, I see nothing on the path. Hmm.
We are back on the living room floor now. Alice gets up and bounces around the couch with her arms out like an airplane. She says she wants to build that Lincoln Log house and show it to Grandma.
Then, I notice there are some tiny, faint footprints on the carpet. Slowly, I look down at my own shoes.
They’re muddy.
