A temporary closure of the eastern half of the intersection of the Northwest Arterial and Asbury Road will begin on Tuesday, July 26, according to the City of Dubuque.

The detour route for eastbound traffic on Asbury west of the arterial will be Radford Road to Pennsylvania Avenue to John F. Kennedy Road. The detour route for westbound traffic on Asbury east of the arterial will be JFK to the arterial to Asbury Road.

