Hy-Vee recalling chicken taco kits due to egg allergy concerns

Hy-Vee is recalling a prepackaged chicken taco kit because of potential egg allergy concerns.
The product, manufactured by Reser’s Fine Foods and repackaged as “Hy-Vee Chicken Street Taco Kit,” has a sauce containing eggs, which were not listed among the ingredients on the product’s label, according to a press release.
It states that the products sold in deli cases in black plastic trays with clear plastic lids. The products have a UPC code of 02-82503-09993 and a “Best If Used By” date prior to May 27, 2021.
The products were distributed throughout the grocery chain’s eight-state region.
The release states that there have been no reports of illnesses involving the products.
Customers with an egg allergy are asked to dispose of the product or return it to a Hy-Vee store for a refund, according to the release.