With the Nov. 3 election fast approaching, Dubuque County officials are reminding residents of early voting sites that will be available through Nov. 2.
Voter identification is required at all locations, according to a press release.
Early voting will be available at the following sites and times:
Dubuque County Courthouse auditor’s office, 720 Central Ave.
- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Oct. 30.
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Dubuque County Elections Annex, 75 Locust St.
- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Oct. 30.
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
New Vienna City Hall, 1951 Church St.
- 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Holy Cross City Hall, 938 Church St.
- 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
Asbury City Hall, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive
- 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Comiskey Park, 255 E. 24th St.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.