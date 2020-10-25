With the Nov. 3 election fast approaching, Dubuque County officials are reminding residents of early voting sites that will be available through Nov. 2.

Voter identification is required at all locations, according to a press release.

Early voting will be available at the following sites and times:

Dubuque County Courthouse auditor’s office, 720 Central Ave.

  • 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Oct. 30.
  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.

Dubuque County Elections Annex, 75 Locust St.

  • 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Oct. 30.
  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.

New Vienna City Hall, 1951 Church St.

  • 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Holy Cross City Hall, 938 Church St.

  • 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

Asbury City Hall, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive

  • 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

Comiskey Park, 255 E. 24th St.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

