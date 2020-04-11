News in your town

Platteville leaders join chorus of concerns about absentee voting in April 7 election

Canadian company recalls 42,000 pounds of pork shipped to Illinois, Wisconsin

Authorities: Classic car stolen from locked garage near Platteville

Authorities: Classic car stolen from locked garage near Platteville

UPDATE: 1 killed in wreck that closed highway between Potosi, Lancaster

Authorities ID driver killed in crash between Potosi, Lancaster; fog a contributing factor

Food giveaway to be held Saturday in Dubuque

Local help line for COVID-19 relief funding expanded to include all businesses

Dubuque County releases pic, seeks tips on theft of $14,000 in tools

Police find evidence of card skimmers at 2 Dubuque ATMs

Police find evidence of card skimmers at 2 Dubuque ATMs

Dubuque County releases pic, seeks tips on theft of $14,000 in tools

GALLERY: 10 most-read TH stories from March