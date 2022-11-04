How are the absentee ballots that are received by the Dubuque County Auditor’s Office counted?

On Monday, Nov. 7, and Tuesday, Nov. 8, our office will begin to open and tabulate the absentee ballots that we have received. Teams of two people — a Democrat and a Republican — work to count and organize ballots in stacks of 50. The ballots are then fed through a machine tabulator that reads and records the votes. Ballots are removed from the tabulator and stored in secure bags. All of this takes place with bipartisan teams working with the auditor’s office staff. Results from the absentee ballots are reported after 8 p.m. on election night.

