How are the absentee ballots that are received by the Dubuque County Auditor’s Office counted?
On Monday, Nov. 7, and Tuesday, Nov. 8, our office will begin to open and tabulate the absentee ballots that we have received. Teams of two people — a Democrat and a Republican — work to count and organize ballots in stacks of 50. The ballots are then fed through a machine tabulator that reads and records the votes. Ballots are removed from the tabulator and stored in secure bags. All of this takes place with bipartisan teams working with the auditor’s office staff. Results from the absentee ballots are reported after 8 p.m. on election night.
How are election ballots counted?
Each precinct has a tabulator where you place your ballot after having made your selections. At the end of the evening, a bipartisan team runs reports, and auditor’s office staff transport the results to the auditor’s office. Once the results are received by our office, we post them to our website, and we transmit them to the Secretary of State’s Office through their election night reporting system.
How do we know the tabulators processed the ballots correctly?
After the election, the secretary of state will draw a precinct randomly for a post-election audit. During the audit, ballots from that precinct will be hand-counted to make sure that they match the numbers from the tabulators. Dubuque County has had 100% accurate results in all elections since the secretary of state started the post-election audit.
(TH editor’s note: After Dragotto submitted this column, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that all counties will be required to perform a hand-count audit of two races after the election, rather than one. Ballots will be counted by hand for one randomly selected precinct for the governor’s race, and on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Pate “will announce an additional race in a randomly selected precinct in each county.”)
Who are your poll workers, and where are they from?
Our poll workers are all Democrats, Republicans and no-party voters from Dubuque County.
They take multiple trainings to become a poll worker and dedicate their time to making sure your election experience is a positive one. They are the auditor’s office front-line staff. They are also your neighbors, your fellow parishioners, your teachers, your friends and your family members.
Each polling location has party balance between Republicans and Democrats. We ask you to have patience while voting and remember that our precinct election officials are there to help you.
