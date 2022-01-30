Sorry, an error occurred.
The City of Dubuque Water Department has lifted a boil water advisory it had issued Friday for customers in a North side neighborhood affected by a water main break.
The advisory had been in place for about 30 homes in the Edith Street neighborhood between Burden Street and Sheridan Road.
Two consecutive sets of tested samples did not show the presence of bacteria, according to a press release.
