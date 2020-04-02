Police said they learned this week that card skimmers were placed on a pair of Dubuque Bank & Trust ATMs from March 10 to March 13.
Authorities began investigating after receiving reports of unauthorized withdrawals. Investigators determined the card skimmers were active at ATMs at 2690 Rockdale Road and at 2196 Holliday Drive, according to a press release.
Skimmers are electronic devices that are attached or inserted into terminals like ATMs by scammers attempting to steal magnetic strip data off a credit or debit card.
According to the release, the skimmers affected a “small number” of DB&T customers and increased fraud protections were enacted for their cards. Police said customers do not need to destroy or order new cards, and they do not need to call the bank unless they have identified fraud.