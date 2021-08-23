EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Water service interruptions are possible today as City of East Dubuque crews repair a break in the system.

Crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Areas that could experience service interruptions include the 300 to 900 blocks of Sinsinawa Avenue, the 300 to 600 blocks of Wall Street, the Flats area and Shore Acres.

