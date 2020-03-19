FARMERSBURG, Iowa -- Authorities are responding to the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving hazardous materials in northern Clayton County.
The wreck occurred today at the intersection of U.S. 52 and Iowa 13 north of Farmersburg. According to a release from the Clayton County Sheriff's Department, "the crash involves hazardous materials."
Details about the wreck and the hazardous materials weren't immediately available. However, no evacuations are in place and none are expected, the release stated.
The intersection will be closed for several hours. The Linn County Hazmat team is assisting local emergency response agencies at the scene.