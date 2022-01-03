Sorry, an error occurred.
BOSCOBEL, Wis. -- Authorities seek help locating a vehicle that hit a pedestrian, throwing him into a ditch, on New Year's Eve outside of Boscobel.
Marcus A. Brown, 26, of Boscobel, eventually was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment, according to a press release issued today by the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 7:15 p.m. Friday on Wisconsin 133 near Peer Road. The release states that Brown was walking west on the highway when he was hit from behind by a westbound vehicle.
"Marcus was thrown into the ditch," the release states. "However, he was able to crawl to the shoulder of the roadway and flag down a passing motorist."
The release states that Brown "had a head injury and that he did not know what had happened."
Anyone with information on the incident should call the sheriff's department at 608-723-2157.
