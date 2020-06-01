News in your town

Black bear romps through Grant County community, escorted out of town

Black bear romps through Grant County community, escorted out of town

PHOTO GALLERY: National Guard soldiers deploy from Dubuque

Authorities seek tips on man who did not return to Dubuque correctional facility

Hy-Vee to give away 40,000 peaches in Dubuque

Authorities seek tips on man who did not return to Dubuque correctional facility

REMINDER: Ceremony, parade today for Dubuque-based soldiers deploying to Middle East

Construction project to close eastbound lane of Julien Dubuque Bridge starting Monday