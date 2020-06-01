MUSCODA, Wis. — A black bear romped through Muscoda on Saturday night.
Authorities were alerted at about 7:05 p.m. that a black bear was spotted on the north side of Muscoda near Riverside Campground, according to the Musdoda Police Department.
Police responded and kept the bear in sight as it traveled south in the area of Fourth and Mechanics streets, according to a press release. The bear was estimated to weigh approximately 300 pounds.
The bear approached the area of Fifth and Elm streets. It then climbed a tree in a partially wooded area near Riverdale High School.
Muscoda police and fire departments, with the assistance of Grant County Sheriff’s Department, established a one-block perimeter around the bear. A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden and a veterinarian with a tranquilizer gun, if needed, also responded to the scene.
The bear emerged from the wooded area after about an hour and began traveling east through the Riverdale football practice field. Police directed the bear across Fifth Street, through the Riverdale School District Office parking lot and elementary school parking lot, to the DNR’s Goodwiler Lake area. The bear last was seen continuing to travel through the DNR land.
Authorities believe the same bear was spotted at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday in Richland County, just across the Wisconsin River from Muscoda.