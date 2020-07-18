Local health officials seek to locate a dog that bit a person Thursday night in Dubuque.
The attack occurred at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Heeb and West 17th streets. A press release states that a dog was running loose when it attacked some other dogs and bit their owner.
The dog that is at large is described as medium-sized with short, white hair and a black spot on its head, floppy ears and an about 2-inch-long docked tail. The animal was not wearing a collar.
Dubuque Health Department needs to locate the dog to verify its health status and vaccination history.
Anyone with information should call the department at 563-589-4185 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday or Dubuque Law Enforcement Center at 563-589-4415 after those hours or on Sunday.