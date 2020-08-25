Forecasters have issued a heat advisory for this afternoon for most of the tri-state area.
The advisory is effective from 1 to 7 p.m. and includes Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois; and Grant and Crawford counties in Wisconsin; according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service reports high temperatures and humidity could combine to create heat indices of 100 to 103 degrees for several hours, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.