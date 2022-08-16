Each year in late September or early October we put together a special section devoted to breast cancer survivors and, in advance of publication, offer readers a chance to submit their own stories.
This year, we hope to beef up the section a little with more local content. As we talked about what we wanted to see in the section, one of my coworkers, Business Manager Jacque Engling — a breast cancer survivor of eight years — spoke up. Jacque suggested we include a list of survivors from the tri-state area. Not every person would want to have her whole story told in the newspaper. But many would likely be willing to add their name to the list along with the number of years out from the battle they are.
Jacque described how afraid and alone she felt when she was first diagnosed. Let’s face it, we all know someone whose life has been taken by some kind of cancer. Faced with a diagnosis, it’s hard not to let your mind go there. But we also all know survivors as well. Maybe it would inspire others still in the thick of the fight to see a list of names of breast cancer survivors, we figured.
So today, I’d ask you to spread the word to any survivor warrior women you know and invite them to stand up and be counted. Those interested in submitting more and telling their story are welcome to do so. But even if that’s not your thing, let’s see how big we can grow our list of survivors. Go to TelegraphHerald.com/hope and click the blue button to add a name to the survivors list. Or fill out the full form to share your story. If you’re not sure about what to do, feel free to reach out to me directly. Let’s make this October all about the inspiring survivors around us.
Is your workplace the best?
We know the tri-state area has plenty of outstanding companies whose employees will tell you it’s a pretty great place to work. We’re looking to find out who stacks up best.
The Best Places to Work Dubuque is a survey and awards program that honors employers in the Greater Dubuque Area that are making their workplaces great. It doesn’t matter if your office is public or private, nonprofit, governmental — you name it. Any physical workplace in Dubuque County, Grant County, Wis., or Jo Daviess County, Ill., that has been in operation at least a year can take the survey.
Employers will find out if they have made the list of the best soon after the surveys are completed. Those on the best list will be honored in a special publication and event produced by TH Media in March 2023.
Individual employees or company leaders are welcome to nominate an employer. Being named one of the best companies in the area can only help with recruiting in these challenging hiring days. To register, visit: www.bestplacestoworkDubuque.com. Questions can be directed to answers@workforcerg.com or 281-602-5004.
