Each year in late September or early October we put together a special section devoted to breast cancer survivors and, in advance of publication, offer readers a chance to submit their own stories.

This year, we hope to beef up the section a little with more local content. As we talked about what we wanted to see in the section, one of my coworkers, Business Manager Jacque Engling — a breast cancer survivor of eight years — spoke up. Jacque suggested we include a list of survivors from the tri-state area. Not every person would want to have her whole story told in the newspaper. But many would likely be willing to add their name to the list along with the number of years out from the battle they are.

Email Gilligan at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.

